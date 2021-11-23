Michael Bublé is a big fan of the holidays and this year he’s celebrating with the release of new Christmas music.

The music video for the new track “Christmas Sweater” was released on Nov. 19.

The video features a Christmas sweater trying to convince a woman to wear it.

Speaking to CNN, the star revealed what he likes most about the festive season.

“Hanging out with my family and all our relatives and friends, for me, there’s nothing better than that,” the singer says. “To me, the holidays are about bringing people together and being with family. It’s no secret it’s my favourite time of year. The holidays are a time to step back and cherish your loved ones.”

The singer believes the marriage of music and Christmas just makes sense.

“In our house, we love to sing and dance during the holidays, everything from ‘Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town’ to ‘Feliz Navidad’,” he says. “This year is also a special one as I celebrate the 10-year anniversary of my album Christmas.”

Bublé shared that he loves “bringing a little something new every holiday season” and what he’s bringing this year is more songs.

“I recorded some new songs and have some new videos. I’m really fond of the one for ‘It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas’.”

The star is keeping busy this holiday season with not only music, but also a Christmas television special and a holiday drink called Merry Berry Bublé.

In non-holiday-related work, Bublé is planning a Las Vegas residency and a new studio album.

“In early 2022, I will be releasing a new studio album, which I can’t wait for everyone to hear,” he teases. “Although I say this with each record, this one is my best one yet.”