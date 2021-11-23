The lights of the music industry are feeling the love.

On Tuesday, the the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced, with everyone from Lady Gaga to Lil Nas X and Mickey Guyton receiving nominations across the many categories.

The stars quickly took to social media to express their shock and excitement at the nominations.

Gaga expressed appreciation for her six Grammy nominations, as well for her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett.

Lil Nas X was immediately amped after his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video was nominated. The artist was also nominated in three other major categories, including Record and Album of the year.

THE CALL ME BY YOUR NAME MUSIC VIDEO HAS BEEN NOMINATED FOR A FUCKIN GRAMMY LETS GOOOO — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍 — MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021

Finneas, who was nominated in each of the Grammys’ four major categories, shared his admiration for his fellow nominees.

Congratulations to all the Grammy nominees! I feel so lucky to be in your company! — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 23, 2021

H.E.R., who received 8 nominations, tweeted, “GOD IS GOOD.”

🥺🥺🥺 8 Noms. WOW GOD IS GOOD — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) November 23, 2021

Meanwhile, Halsey, who last year spoke out after being snubbed by the Academy, was surprised and thankful on Twitter this year after being nominated for Best Alternative Album for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Really wasn’t expecting that! It was an honor to work with some of my heroes, Trent and Atticus, and I am so proud of this album and hope that you guys continue to love it for years to come. Here’s to taking risks 🥂 — h (@halsey) November 23, 2021

Mickey Guyton, who received three nominations, including Best Country Album, expressed her own shock at the Grammys love.

Holy shit! — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 23, 2021

Jon Batiste, who leads the house band on Global’s “The Late Show”, received a whopping 11 nominations off his album We Are and his work on the soundtrack for Pixar’s “Soul”, could hardly contain his excitement.

11 !!!!!!!!!!!! — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

i was born on 11/11 — jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021

Ed Sheeran said he was “very chuffed” at his song “Bad Habit” receiving a Song of the Year nomination.

Bad Habits got a Song of the Year nomination at the @RecordingAcad awards. Very chuffed thank you. Congrats to @johnnymcdaid and Fred again.., and all the other nominees x Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RIIYUeNIgt — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 23, 2021

Take a look at more reactions below from artists and other celebs sharing their excitement at their friends and favourite musicians being honoured.

‘Before’ EP nominated for a grammy! Woop — James Blake (@jamesblake) November 23, 2021

I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG 🙏🏽 thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!! ❄️ — ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 23, 2021

tears tears tears

thank you thank you thank you pic.twitter.com/kLykYjbKZ1 — Arlo Parks (@arloparks) November 23, 2021

What an incredible honor to be nominated by the @RecordingAcad for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for our Capitol Cuts Album! pic.twitter.com/E8HjqoCP4J — Black Pumas (@BlackPumasMusic) November 23, 2021

Holy shit I got just nominated for a Grammy https://t.co/GSJGcaOO4Y — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) November 23, 2021

Can't quite wrap my head around the BTS/Record of the Year snub for "Butter." https://t.co/XEnLMVZGyv — Philiana Ng (@insidethetube) November 23, 2021

James got nominated for a GRAMMY! For his excellent EP “Before” WAHEY @jamesblake you big legend. pic.twitter.com/oyxmjgT9hV — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 23, 2021

The 64th Grammy Awards are set to air live on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.