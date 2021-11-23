The lights of the music industry are feeling the love.

On Tuesday, the the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced, with everyone from Lady Gaga to Lil Nas X and Mickey Guyton receiving nominations across the many categories.

The stars quickly took to social media to express their shock and excitement at the nominations.

Gaga expressed appreciation for her six Grammy nominations, as well for her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett.

Lil Nas X was immediately amped after his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video was nominated. The artist was also nominated in three other major categories, including Record and Album of the year.

Finneas, who was nominated in each of the Grammys’ four major categories, shared his admiration for his fellow nominees.

H.E.R., who received 8 nominations, tweeted, “GOD IS GOOD.”

Meanwhile, Halsey, who last year spoke out after being snubbed by the Academy, was surprised and thankful on Twitter this year after being nominated for Best Alternative Album for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Mickey Guyton, who received three nominations, including Best Country Album, expressed her own shock at the Grammys love.

Jon Batiste, who leads the house band on Global’s “The Late Show”, received a whopping 11 nominations off his album We Are and his work on the soundtrack for Pixar’s “Soul”, could hardly contain his excitement.

Ed Sheeran said he was “very chuffed” at his song “Bad Habit” receiving a Song of the Year nomination.

Take a look at more reactions below from artists and other celebs sharing their excitement at their friends and favourite musicians being honoured.

The 64th Grammy Awards are set to air live on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

2022 Grammy Award Nominees