Meghan Markle is easy to work with, according to her lawyer Jenny Afia.

Afia appeared the BBC documentary “The Princes and the Press” and pushed back against the narrative that the Duchess of Sussex is a difficult boss. Afia is working with Markle on her privacy and copyright infringement case.

“This narrative that no one could work for the Duchess of Sussex, that she was too difficult or demanding a boss, and that everyone had to leave, is just not true,” Afia told host Amol Rajan for the BBC documentary, reports People. “The overall allegation is that the Duchess of Sussex is guilty of bullying… [she was] absolutely not.”

The palace addressed the new documentary in a statement published by People.

“A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy. However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

Part two of “The Princes and the Press” premieres Nov. 29.