Kacey Musgraves is moving on and baring it all.

Musgraves stars V Magazine‘s V 133 Special Edition. Musgraves, 33, is one-year removed from divorcing ex-husband Ruston Kelly. The country singer opens up about the separation and her focus on self-care.

Kacey Musgraves — Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov via Courtesy of V Magazine

“It’s the ultimate decision you can make for yourself, to move on from something that isn’t serving you or that other person anymore,” Musgraves tells the publication. “I think that we’ve all probably learned a lot about self-care in the last year-and-a-half with the pandemic, and re-evaluating what is of the utmost importance for me to be happy.”

Musgraves recently performed naked on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”, covered only by her guitar. She dishes on the symbolism behind the performance and how it came together.

“It was an idea that hit me last minute,” she explains. “A lot of my ideas come like a lightning bolt with no explanation. A couple of days ago I was getting a workout and I had this image pop into my mind of Jenny from ‘Forrest Gump’, naked on a stool. I just thought, with ‘Justified’, I had to do it. I thought there was a lot of symbolism there for me.

“This [album] is the most naked that I have been artistically. So why not make it literal?”

Kacey Musgraves — Photo: Blair Getz Mezibov via Courtesy of V Magazine

Musgraves released Star-Crossed, her fifth studio album, on Sept. 10.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.