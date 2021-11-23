Gavin Burrows deeoky refgrets his role in the public obsession with a teenage Prince Harry.

Burrows is a private investigator who was involved in the media frenzy surrounding a teen Prince Harry and the people in his life. In an excerpt from BBC’s “The Princes and the Press“, apologized for his investigations into Harry and his social circle.

“I was basically part of a group of people who robbed him of his normal teenage years,” Burrows confessed of his involvement in the media circus around young Harry, per People. “Ruthless.”

“There was a lot of voicemail hacking going on, there was a lot of surveillance work on her phones, on her comms. Chelsy would brag to her friends when she was going to see him,” he said. “I was greedy, I was into my cocaine, and I was living in a fake state of grandeur.”

The public obsession with Harry and the Royals can be a lot for anyone affiliated with the family.

"When you are dating or considering marrying a member of the royal family, the scrutiny you endure is enormous," said Roya Nikkhah of The Sunday Times. "Harry's previous relationships with Chelsy Davy and Cressida Bonas — a part of why neither of those went all the day was because neither of them wanted to endure that level of media scrutiny.

“At that point, he was in the 30s. A lot of his friends were getting married and having families, and he was very concerned that that might elude him because he might not be able to find someone who could handle that.”

Part two of “The Princes and the Press” premieres Nov. 29.