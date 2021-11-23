The long-awaited second season of “Euphoria” is closing in.

Zendaya surprised her followers on Tuesday by dropping an unexpected trailer for the sophomore season of HBO’s teen drama. It was a refreshing note for fans eager to see Zendaya’s return following her Primetime Emmy-winning outing in season one.

The inaugural premiere of “Euphoria” ran from June to August 2019. In between the first and second seasons, the team released two specials — “Trouble Don’t Last Always” and “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob” in December 2020 and Jan. 24.

Season two of “Euphoria” premieres Jan. 9.