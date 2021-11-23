Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are spending a lot of time together.

Dailymail reports that the “Saturday Night Live” comedian and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star were together in Santa Monica, dining at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Reveals His Dating Deal Breaker

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Photo: Backgrid

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson – Photo: Backgrid

Other photos show the two in matching ball caps enjoying each other’s company in a Lamborghini. Davidson was spotted walking with Kardashian hand-in-hand while sporting a hickey-like mark on his neck.

Kardashian celebrated Davidson’s birthday with Flavor Flav and her mother Kris Jenner days before.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Son Saint Plays Catch With Tom Brady — And He’s Pretty Good

A source close to the two confirmed they are dating.

The two shared a kiss on Global’s “SNL” and were then seen on several dates including one to Knott’s Berry Farm, sparking speculation on a romance.

Watch “SNL” Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Global.