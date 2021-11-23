Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus is not taking her Grammy Award snub too seriously, but Machine Gun Kelly appears to be perturbed.

Cyrus and Kelly both found themselves without nominations at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Cyrus, who has one Grammy nomination so far in her career, responded to the news by linking to a Best Life article listing 30 legendary artists who haven’t won Grammys.

In good company. 🤘🏻 https://t.co/ASoUeuTIJ9 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 23, 2021

“In good company,” Cyrus tweeted on Thursday.

The list includes Abba, Sia, Queen, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Marley and Tupac Shakur.

“My Ex’s Best Friend” rocker MGK — who topped the Billboard 200 with his 2020 release Tickets to My Downfall — took a more direct approach to this year’s Grammy nods.

wtf is wrong with the grammys — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) November 23, 2021

“WTF is wrong with the Grammys” he tweeted shortly after the announcement.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are scheduled to take place on Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.