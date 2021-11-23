“General Hospital” star Steve Burton is confirming rumours he was fired from the long-running soap.

Last seen on the Monday, Nov. 22 episode — in which his character may or may not have bought the farm when a tunnel collapsed — Burton took to social media to reveal he was axed for refusing to comply with the studio’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

READ MORE: Ingo Rademacher’s Final ‘General Hospital’ Scenes Air After Transphobic Post

“I know there’s been a lot of rumours and speculations about me and General Hospital and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate,” Burton shared in a video he posted on Instagram.

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which hurts, but this is also about personal freedom to me,” he continued.

“I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at ‘General Hospital.’ I love it there, I grew up there, I grew up with some of you. I’ll always be grateful,” said Burton.

He concluded by sharing his hope that “maybe one day if these mandates are lifted I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honour. If not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful.”