“General Hospital” star Steve Burton’s character has apparently bit the dust following the actor’s firing from the soap for refusing to comply with the studio’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Burton last appeared in the episode airing Nov. 22, and in the Tuesday, Nov. 30 episode his character, Jason Morgan, was seemingly killed in a tunnel collapse.

According to Deadline, the character was declared dead, but no body was found.

In one possibly telling scene, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) told Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that a body had yet to be recovered from the rubble, and the equipment at the collapse site detected no heartbeat.

“Jason is dead,” Sonny told Carly, who replied, “They said the same thing about you, and it turned out not to be true.”

Last week, Burton confirmed he’d been let go in a video he posted on Instagram.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumours and speculations about me and General Hospital and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate,” Burton said.

“I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied, which hurts, but this is also about personal freedom to me,” he continued.

“I don’t think anyone should lose their livelihood over this. But with that being said, you know me, I’ll always be grateful for my time at ‘General Hospital.’ I love it there, I grew up there, I grew up with some of you. I’ll always be grateful,” said Burton.

He concluded by sharing his hope that “maybe one day if these mandates are lifted I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan. That would be an honour. If not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful.”