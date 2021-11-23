Click to share this via email

Sir Ian McKellen has joined forces with ABBA co-founder Björn Ulvaeus for one of the weirdest pairings in recent memory.

The “Lord of the Rings” star took to Instagram on recently to share a video of himself and Ulvaeus sitting together on a couch, knitting festive Christmas sweaters.

As the video progresses, the two sit and knit in silence until Sir Ian finally holds his handiwork up in front of him. After a brief inspection, Ulvaeus nods approvingly and the knitting continues.

A message ends the video: “Merry Christmas from ABBA and Ian McKellen.”

Captioning the vid, McKellen writes, “The most exciting (mostly) silent clip you’ll see this season @abba.”

Their post tickled the fancy of at least one celebrity fan, with Pierce Brosnan offering a comment to share his delight at what he’d just seen.