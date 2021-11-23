Click to share this via email

Chris Meloni is giving fans what they want: shirtless selfies.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star responded to a fan’s request that he “post a selfie,” sharing a photo of his naked legs.

Another asked if he could aim the camera “higher up please,” Meloni once again acquiesced with a shirtless shot of his bare chest and shoulder.

Naturally, fans responded with glee; check out some of the thirstier responses below.

And what about the middle section? pic.twitter.com/4cyGi4YRiL — Rafael Bastos 🌈 (@rafabrilustra) November 23, 2021

I think we’re going to need to collect more data Chris (for scientific research of course) pic.twitter.com/PfH2mVFtLO — cheeto✨ (@juanitocheeto_) November 23, 2021

That chest is very much so screaming for lotion. If you need some helping hands with that, I'm volunteering — Krissy | To Partners 🥂 (@slothgalore) November 23, 2021

Well I know what I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving — court. (@here2flail) November 23, 2021

Well I’ll officially not be getting any work done this afternoon. Might get fired but who cares? 🔥 — J |💕💌 🕵🏻‍♀️ (@JBensonstabler) November 23, 2021