Chris Meloni is giving fans what they want: shirtless selfies.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star responded to a fan’s request that he “post a selfie,” sharing a photo of his naked legs.
https://t.co/YnUH5XzECf pic.twitter.com/IVQtAIuAbZ
— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 23, 2021
Another asked if he could aim the camera “higher up please,” Meloni once again acquiesced with a shirtless shot of his bare chest and shoulder.
https://t.co/zCw1F6DCqx pic.twitter.com/kujUzvTedI
— Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) November 23, 2021
Naturally, fans responded with glee; check out some of the thirstier responses below.
