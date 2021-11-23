Chris Meloni is giving fans what they want: shirtless selfies.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star responded to a fan’s request that he “post a selfie,” sharing a photo of his naked legs.

Another asked if he could aim the camera “higher up please,” Meloni once again acquiesced with a shirtless shot of his bare chest and shoulder.

Naturally, fans responded with glee; check out some of the thirstier responses below.