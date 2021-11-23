Jimmy Fallon will soon be seen in primetime as host of his new NBC show “That’s My Jam”, and the “Tonight Show” host debuted a sneak peek at the upcoming premiere.

In the special edition of the series — based on his popular “Tonight Show” games — Fallon welcomes all four coaches from “The Voice,” John Legend, Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson.

In a clip from the episode, Clarkson spins the wheel of potential games, and lands on “Mixtape Medley Showdown.”

As Fallon explains, that means Clarkson must face off against Grande as they sing a medley of songs, with a random spin determining the genre to be “pop divas,” with lyrics displayed on a screen while they have to figure out what song they’re about to sing.

First up, it was Grande’s turn to sing Britney Spears’ “Oops… I Did It Again”, followed by Clarkson ripping into Shania Twain’s “Any Man of Mine”.

Then, Grande tackled Cher’s “Believe”, with Clarkson then taking on Alanis Morrissette’s “You Oughtta Know”, followed by the singers trading off more classic tunes.

The sneak preview episode of “That’s My Jam” will air on Monday, Nov. 29 on NBC.