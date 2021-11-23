“Something’s gone awry,” Jennifer Garner tells her 11.6 million Instagram followers in her latest video.

The problem, she explains, is that her fluffy cat Moose “pooped his pants,” she whispered while covering the cat’s ears, adding, “We can’t live like this.”

After removing Moose’s collar, she heaves the feline into the sink, telling the camera, “First of all, we have an obesity problem. So, please don’t make fun.”

She then proceedsto give Moose a bath in the sink. “Oooh, is that nice? Oh, what a good cat!” she exclaims before wrinkling up her nose and remarking, “Oh, it smells even more.”

As she keeps scrubbing, she points out that she’s “never seen a nicer cat than this cat — which is why I feel badly making fun of what’s happened to his butt. There’s something caught.”

Moose, however, is being less than cooperative, attempting to escape from the sink, with Garner apologizing to her pet as she keeps trying to cram him back in.

After freeing the offending piece of doo-doo stuck to Moose’s fur, she begins rinsing off the soap — at which point Moose, apparently having had enough, brings out the claws, slashing Garner’s neck and then digging into her back as she winces. “It’s my skin,” she says while attempting to pry his claws out of her.

“I’ll never forget this as long as I live,” Garner, sporting a fresh wound on her neck, says of her cat-washing adventure.