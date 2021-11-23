Dave Chappelle has been taking a lot of heat over material that some have dubbed homophobic in his recent Netflix special “The Closer”, but fellow comedian Kevin Hart has got his back.

In a new interview with the New York Times to promote his new Netflix series “True Story”, Hart defends Chappelle.

“That man don’t have a hateful bone in his body. And I don’t say that because it’s hypothetical — I say that because I know him,” Hart declared. “I know his world. I know that he embraces the LGBT+ community, because he has friends who are close to him from that community. I know that his kids understand equality, fair treatment, love. I know that his wife embeds that in their kids. I know why people embrace him. He’s a good dude.”

In the interview, Hart reminded that he had his own high-profile encounter with so-called cancel culture, which ultimately led him to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars due to controversy over homophobic tweets that resurfaced from a decade earlier.

“The difference in what I went through: I learned a lesson in ego. My ego blinded to me where I couldn’t see what the real thing was about. My ego had me thinking: You want me to apologize? I already did. This is 10 years ago. Why are you asking like this is me, now, when I said these things?” he explained.

“With Dave, I think the media have an amazing way of making what they want a narrative to be. Within this conversation attached to Dave, nobody’s hearing what his attempt is,” he added. “They’re hearing a narrative that’s been created… Everybody needs to come down off the soapbox and get to a place of solution.”

As Hart pointed out, the effort being put into protesting Chappelle could be put to better use.

“You can find a joke tasteful or distasteful,” Hart said. “If you’re a supporter of a performer, then you’re probably okay with whatever’s happening. And if you’re not a fan, you’re infuriated and you’re outraged. Rightfully so — you have every right to be. You also have a right to not support it. But the energy that’s put into wanting to change or end someone, it’s getting out of hand.”