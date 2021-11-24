Ariana Grande is feeling the emotion as “The Voice” live eliminations are getting more intense!

The singer was devastated during Tuesday’s Top 10 results show as her team members Jim and Sasha Allen were up for elimination, opposite Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani. The father-son duo from Connecticut have formed a tight bond with their coach, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house as they prepared to possible say goodbye.

“You’ve been the greatest gift in my life,” Sasha told his coach. “You’re such an incredible person.”

“This is too much right now, I feel insane,” Grande told the father-son duo when asked to give her last words. “What an evil thing to have to talk at a time like this!”

During Monday’s “Fan Week” performances, Jim and Sasha got some special shoutouts from fellow trans teens who have been inspired by seeing Sasha’s success on the show, and during their Instant Save performance on Tuesday night, the teen took a quick moment of the live broadcast to boldly declare “trans rights” into his mic, earning major applause from his coach.

Thankfully, it wasn’t their time to go, and Grande rushed to the stage, as the duo were declared safe.

“This show is part of a bigger picture,” she gushed. “Our paths were meant to cross… I’m so incredibly grateful and I’m not going anywhere.”

Immediately following the show, Grande tweeted her thanks to all the #TeamAriana fans that helped save her singers. “Oh my god i am sobbing thank you #JimandSashaAllen !!!!!!!!!!! absolutely thank you from the bottom of my heart #teamariana,” she wrote.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from this season in the video below!

