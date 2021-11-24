Lady Gaga got emotional as she spoke to Stephen Colbert about her very special friendship with Tony Bennett on Tuesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.

The singer mentioned Bennett’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis and their Cole Porter tribute album, Love For Sale, which was a followup to their 2014 release, Cheek to Cheek.

“He is a remarkable human being, he served our country, he also marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., he used to sneak Duke Ellington into the back of hotels to play jazz music all night long.

“His commitment to civil rights, and to humanity, is something that he has taught me from a young age to take with me in all that I do. I love him very deeply.”

She also recalled the time she told Bennett that their album Cheek to Cheek was No. 1 around the world, with him insisting that was all well and good but he wanted to make a Cole Porter album, which she promised to do.

“When jazz begins,” Gaga shared, holding back tears, “this man lights up in a way that is such magic.”

She added, “Music is magic. Music is a miracle,” talking to others who might be going through a similar thing.

Gaga and Colbert also belted out a spontaneous version of “Anything Goes”, with the host then sharing a sneak peek of “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga”.

“The Late Show” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.