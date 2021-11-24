When it comes to the nominations and awards process, the Grammys is taking a hands-off approach.

Speaking to The Wrap, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. responded to questions about controversial nominations for artists like Marilyn Manson.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga, Lil Nas X, Halsey & More React To Their 2022 Grammy Nominations

“We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration,” Mason affirmed.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, ‘Is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria?’ If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

That said, Mason assured those concerned that the Grammys will apply discretions when it comes to other aspects of the awards.

“What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point,” he said. “But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

Earlier this year, Manson was publicly accused by multiple women, including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco, of sexual assault and abuse. The artist has denied the allegations.

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus & Machine Gun Kelly React To Grammy Snubs

On Tuesday, Manson received two nominations for the 2022 Grammys, thanks to his contributions to Kanye West’s album Donda, which is up for Album of the Year and Best Rap Song for “Jail”.

Though Manson was not the main songwriter, eligibility rules resulted in him being considered a nominee.

Other nominees this year who have attracted controversy include Louis C.K., who was nominated for his first special since being accused of sexual misconduct at the height of the #MeToo movement, and Dave Chappelle, who has recently received backlash for comments about trans people in his Netflix special.