James Corden has felt the wrath of the BTS ARMY and won’t do anything to upset them ever again.

The K-pop superstars chatted with the host on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show”, with RM asking whether Corden was OK following the backlash.

For anyone that wasn’t aware of the criticism, Corden explained: “We did two jokes, which I didn’t think were in any way offensive to anybody,” adding that he’d said the group were “pretty unusual visitors” for the UN Summit. He then described the fanbase as “15-year-old girls” back in September, which he insisted obviously wasn’t true because he’s 43.

Corden said he was “one of the biggest BTS fans on planet Earth,” adding he had “never been on that side of the ARMY before.”

“I hope you know this, we absolutely love you and we love the entire ARMY,” he told the group.

Corden pointed out that he’s seen exactly when the ARMY can be a “true force for good,” sharing how “they have supported charities that I support at home and they’re amazing.”

“The prospect of doing anything that may have upset them, I didn’t enjoy that feeling and I hope they know that we would never [do that again],” Corden said.

RM then told him, “It’s all right, we appreciate your apology,” with Corden asking whether he was still Papa Mochi after they gave him the name during their “Carpool Karaoke” skit.

The group spoke about their Grammy nomination and AMA wins then belted out their smash hit “Permission to Dance”.