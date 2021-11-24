Benedict Cumberbatch wants to see real change.

In an interview with Sky News, the star of “The Power of the Dog” talked about the acclaimed new film and its themes of toxic masculinity.

“We need to fix the behaviour of men. You have to kind of lift the lid on the engine a little bit,” he said, according to the Daily Mail.

“I think it’s ever relevant, and in a world that’s questioning and ripping into and finally pointing out the inadequacies of the status quo and the patriarchy, it’s even more important. You get this sort of rebellion aspect, this denial, this sort of childish defensive position of ‘not all men are bad’. No, we just have to shut up and listen.”

Cumberbatch also talked about the need to deal with how society approaches issues of abuse and oppression.

“There is not enough recognition of abuse, there’s not enough recognition of disadvantages and, at the same time, somewhere along the line — maybe not now, but somewhere along the line — we need to do maybe what the film does as well, which is examine the reason behind the oppressive behaviour to fix the men,” he said.

“The Power of the Dog” is now playing in theatres, and premieres on Netflix on Dec. 1.