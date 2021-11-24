Adele speaks candidly about her 30 track “My Little Love” in an interview with Canadian musician Tom Power.

The singer wrote the emotional song for her nine-year-old son Angelo and told the “Q” host how it’s “very personal” and that she thought it was time to share more of her life.

Adele, whose latest album is mainly about her divorce from Simon Konecki, says of the song: “He’ll probably go through stages of hating it when he’s a teenager… But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it.”

The British star says she wanted “to be clear with him and just be honest with him,” because a lot of parents hide things from their kids “as we should, in most cases.”

Adele shares of the lyrics, “Imagine hearing that as a six-year-old. ‘What do you mean you don’t know what you’re doing?’ You panic, and your whole world would implode.

“I couldn’t hide from him. He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him.”

Adele says making the track was “definitely a big breakthrough” both emotionally and musically, telling the host: “It sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling.”

The interview came after Angelo attended his mom’s star-studded concert at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles earlier this month, which marked his first time seeing her perform live.

“It’s the absolute honour of my life, baby, to have you here tonight,” she gushed on stage.