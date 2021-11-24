After bringing back pop punk, maybe Machine Gun Kelly can bring boy bands back.

This week, the singer appeared on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and was asked about the music he listened to as a kid.

After going off on a tangent, MGK said straight out, “Really I’m just trying to dance around your question of what did I listen to when I was a kid, and I’m like… I loved boy bands for a little bit.”

“I love that,” Clarkson told him. “There are some great melodies there.”

“For sure, for sure, they hold up in time. I was definitely in second grade, like,” he said, rising off his seat a little to demonstrate some classic boy band dance moves.

“Oh my gosh, I want this footage,” the host said in amazement.

“And then I went to a Backstreet Boys concert and I threw up on the first song because the girls were so loud, they were screaming so loud,” MGK revealed. “I don’t know how that equalled out to me throwing up, but I know it happened though.”

He explained that the group “came down on these hoverboards and everyone was going so crazy,” which somehow prompted him to hurl.

“Then the next concert I returned to was Destiny’s Child,” he added, remembering Nelly opening for the group and money with his face on it raining down on the audience. “I was with my dad, and my dad was just so lost.”