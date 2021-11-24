Matt King is officially a “Jeopardy!” legend, though maybe not for the most ideal reason.

On Tuesday’s episode of the long-running game show, the contestant, a lawyer from Texas, got off to a solid start, but ended with one of the lowest scores in show history.

Things seemed to be going all right for King, getting his score up to $2,400, thanks to categories about football.

But soon after, it all went very wrong, as the contestant blew all of his winnings and dipped into the negatives, finishing out the game with -$6,400 and getting shut out of the Final Jeopardy! round.

“Matt, I’m afraid you took your swings,” said guest host Ken Jennings. “That’s a strategy. It didn’t always pay off. You were close so many times, but we’re going to have to say goodbye to you here.”

He added, “You’ll finish in third place with $1,000,” referring to King’s actual winnings from the show, thanks to a rule put in place in 2002 in which every player receives compensation for their appearance.

Fans, meanwhile, had plenty of fun on social media reacting to King’s disastrous game.

I wonder what the largest deficit someone has faced after Double Jeopardy. Matt just ended with -$6,400. Can't say I remember seeing too many with a bigger one than that. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/9sVpurBfPG — Lucas Howe (@LucasEatWorld) November 24, 2021

Matt went down swinging. I have to respect that. ✊🏾 #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/2ceUOiYoc4 — Baldwyn English (@benglishjr) November 24, 2021

Matt on #Jeopardy right now is my favorite player! He sits at -6,000!!! — Lorenzo Mora (@LM_the3rd) November 24, 2021

While King’s –$6,400 score was among the lowest the show has ever seen, the record is still held by Patrick Pearce, who got down to –$7,400 earlier this summer, beating the 2015 record set by Stephanie Hull in 2015 with –$6,800.