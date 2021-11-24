Avril Lavigne brought a pop-punk vibe to Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

The Canadian singer was joined by special guest Travis Barker to belt out her new song “Bite Me”, which is the first she’s released under the blink-182 drummer’s DTA Records.

Lavigne and her band donned red ensembles to perform the catchy song in a graffiti-filled room.

The musician said in a press release as she released the track earlier this month: “I’ve always admired Travis and his work.

“The first time we worked together was 15 years ago on my album The Best Damn Thing and I have really enjoyed watching him develop into the producer that he is today. We spent a lot of time writing songs and working on this record together.”

“Signing to his record label DTA felt like the perfect home for me and my new music. Travis understands my vision as a musician, my creative process as an artist, and my goals at this stage of my career.

“I am excited to be dropping ‘Bite Me’. It’s an anthem about knowing your worth, what you deserve, and not giving someone a second chance who doesn’t deserve you.”

Lavigne’s next step is a 2022 world tour.