Lori Loughlin’s daughters are opening up about being caught up in their parents’ scandal.

In the latest episode of “Conversation With Olivia Jade” the podcast host talks to her sister Bella Giannulli, and the two get candid about the college admissions scandal.

The scandal, which broke in March 2019, saw Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleading guilty on fraud charges and serving jail sentences for paying a scam ringleader $500,000 to falsely categorize their daughters as crew team recruits to aid their admission to the University of Southern California.

“Even though I also was getting dragged negatively, it didn’t nearly affect me as much as seeing Mom having all this thrown on her,” Olivia says on the podcast. “She really took this whole thing on her back, solely. There are a lot of people that were in this case, and a lot of other parents, and I do not know one other person’s name.”

Olivia remains protective of her mom, though, calling her “the most incredible mother in the world” and calling the period of scandal “frustrating.”

“It caused a lot of anger within me when I would read stuff about her,” she continues. “And I think it’s interesting that when I would read stuff about myself… it didn’t nearly affect me the same way if I read it about our own mom.”

Bella shares similar sentiments about the difficult of being in the spotlight at that time, particularly with paparazzi waiting outside their home every day.

“Anytime I would leave the house, the second you pull out of that driveway, there’s a car … bumper to bumper, they are right behind you,” the 23-year-old says. “They will go to all extremes, they don’t care who they will harm in the way, they just want to get the photo.”

Olivia also reflects on her pre-scandal internet fame as a Youtube, saying, “I made myself public on YouTube before all of this happened, so then when [the scandal] was happening, I kind of signed up for it. I did post videos talking about things that I very much regret, and I was very open about my life.”

Meanwhile, Bella shares that her “first love” broke up with her just days after the scandal went public.

“It was really hard to go through a breakup and then also have something even bigger and honestly more important on top of it. Because all I wanted to do was cry and mourn my relationship and I couldn’t,” she says. “The only thing that helps you through, the healer, is time.”