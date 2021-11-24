Click to share this via email

Kelly Clarkson has Radiohead on her mind.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. It marked the latest in her long string of fantastic “Kellyoke” performances.

“Fake Plastic Trees” is the third single from Radiohead’s second album, The Bends (1995). The platinum-certified song charted in Canada, Europe, New Zealand, Scotland, the U.K. and U.S.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including the “Ghostbusters” theme song, Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love” and Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever”.