Piper Perabo spoke about a possible “Coyote Ugly” reboot during an appearance on “The Talk” Wednesday.

The actress, who played Violet Sanford in the hit 2000 flick, asked co-host Jerry O’Connell whether he remembered showing up on the film set back then.

She shared, “When I was shooting ‘Coyote Ugly’, Jerry, I think you were shooting at a sound stage nearby… and you happened to come through while we were shooting our dance scenes.”

O’Connell joked, after showing a snap of himself dancing with the girls onscreen, “I wanted to audition to be part of the film, but security immediately whisked me out of there… Of course, I remember coming to set. It’s such a great film. It’s just iconic. The musical numbers, you know.”

Perabo was then asked about a reboot, replying: “Well okay, I can’t say everything about what’s going on.”

She added of her co-star Tyra Banks, who played Zoe in the beloved film, “Tyra wants to do it. So when Tyra gets something in her head, you can’t really shake it loose. So she is pushing and she is pushing with all her might.”

Perabo then spoke about joining “Yellowstone”, making her first appearance on the show as Summer Higgins in Sunday night’s episode.

She said, “She’s in deep danger of going to the train station. The deal was, like I could come into to ‘Yellowstone’, but only in opposition to the Duttons. But I’m such a fan of that show, that I was like, whatever, I’ll come in however, it’s very dangerous to be their enemy. And I’m a fan of the show, so I know about the train station, but I decided, screw it, I just want to go.”

Perabo gushed of working with Kevin Costner, “He’s so cool. He’s really like a classic, American movie star. He’s so confident, so cool and relaxed, and he’s been doing Westerns his whole life, his whole career.

“If you come prepared and you’re really ready to work, he wants to mix it up. You don’t have to be nervous like you’re going to make a mistake, it could be happy accident.”