Adele has a confidante and supporter in Drake.

Adele is riding high on the heels of her record-breaking fourth studio album, 30. In a new interview with “Spout Podcast”, the “Easy On Me” singer said she played 30 for Drizzy a full year before its release.

READ MORE: Adele Requested Spotify Disable Default Shuffling For New Album ’30’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We definitely have confided in each other… I certainly have confided in him over how I want to do things,” she told host Tamara Dhia, per Rap-Up. “But he’s great, he’s absolutely great.

“We definitely spoke about it this time because releasing music during a global pandemic, like no one’s done it before,” Adele continued. “We always talk about work stuff and get each other’s opinions on it and stuff like that.”

READ MORE: Adele’s ’30’ Is Finally Here And Features Her Son On Special Track

Drake was recently spotted supporting Adele at the taping of her “Adele One Night Only” special on CBS.

30 was released on Nov. 19 to critical acclaim and massive commercial success. It broke the Apple Music record for most pre-added album three weeks before its release. It became the top-selling album of 2021 after its first three days and surpassed Drake’s Certified Lover Boy for the biggest opening sales of 2021 for an album.