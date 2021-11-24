Slowly, slowly, Nightbirde’s prognosis is improving.

On Tuesday night, the “America’s Got Talent” fan favourite appeared on CNN to share an update on her health with host Chris Cuomo.

The singer, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, gained attention on “AGT” as she shared her journey battling cancer. In August, she was forced to drop out of the competition, saying on Instagram that “my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention.”

Appearing on “Cuomo Prime Time” that same week in August, Nightbirde said, “my liver right now is mostly cancer. More cancer than liver in there right now.”

On her new appearance, though, the singer shared more hopeful news about her condition.

“You know what? I wish we would get a faster miracle,” she said, adding, “But it’s happening slow, little by little day by day, I’m getting a little better. I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there has now disappeared. And a bunch of the really big stuff has gone down in size. So we’re on the way.”

Talking about her very public experience with cancer, Marczewski said, “It’s a lot to process, the highest highs and lowest lows of my life all happening at the same time,” she said. “And all of this playing out in front of millions of people is really — it’s a lot to carry. But it’s also such an honour because the whole world is carrying their own weight and we get to learn how to do this together.”

The singer also talked about how grateful she is to be celebrating Thanksgiving with her family this week.

“Every year that I get together around the table with people that I love, it’s such an honour and a gift,” Nightbirde said. “I shouldn’t, I should not be alive right now, based on the usual statistics. So every year when this time comes around, it’s special for the whole family.”