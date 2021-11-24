Click to share this via email

Travis Barker is a proud dad.

Barker and his daughter Alabama, 15, both share a fear of flying and for understandable reasons. Barker was one of two survivors in a 2008 plane crash. The Blink-182 drummer has been working on conquering that fear and so has his daughter.

Barker revealed in his 2015 memoir, Can I Say, that a 3-year-old Alabama predicted the plane crash.

“[She] just kept saying, ‘The roof’s gonna come off,'” the musician recalled, according to E! News. “Dad, the roof’s gonna come off.”

Barker and Alabama flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for his 46th birthday along with son Landon Barker, fiancée Kourtney Kardashian and her children Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

“Best day ever,” Barker captioned a series of Instagram photos.

“Love you the most,” Alabama commented on the post, to which Barker replied, “Love you more. I’m so proud of you for flying.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, Kardashian told Barker, “You’re perfect.” His response: You’re an angel. What you did was beautiful.

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October after embarking on a relationship in January.