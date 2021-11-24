Andrew Garfield got an amazing early Christmas gift.

Earlier this year, the the “Tick, Tick… Boom!” star revealed he had an “obsession” with the “Karate Kid” spin-off series Cobra Kai, and in an interview with Netflix Geeked, the actor got a huge surprise from the show’s cast.

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and more members of the cast recorded messages to Garfield, saying, “What’s up?” and celebrating the fact that he’s a fan.

Surprising our fans is the best especially when they're unsuspecting and Andrew Garfield. pic.twitter.com/FRSVqBq72B — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) November 24, 2021

They also informed him that despite his worries, season 4 of the show is on the way, and they hope their message will “tide you over.”

Garfield reacted with shock, huge smiles and laughter, speaking to the screen, “I love you guys,” he says to the screen at one point.

“Miyagi-Do for life,” he added.

After watching the video, Garfield shared his excitement, telling Geeked, “They know I exist…It is Christmas. My body feels like Christmas.”

For Garfield and every other “Cobra Kai” fan out there, season 4 premieres Dec. 31.