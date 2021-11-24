The three men who shot and killed Ahmaud Arbery, while he was out running in Satilla Shores, Georgia have been found guilty of murder by a jury.

Travis McMichael was found guilty on all counts, while his father Gregory McMichael was found guilty on all counts but malice murder. William “Roddie” Bryan was guilty of felony murder and a slew of other charges such as aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony. The jury deliberated for ten hours before coming to their verdict, according to reports.

The trial, which started on Nov. 5 and went until Nov. 23, saw the lawyers for the accused argue the three white men acted in self-defence as Arbery lunged at their drawn weapons before they shot and killed him. The prosecution argued the three men provoked, intimidated and threatened Arbery before eventually killing him.

The trial was overseen by a mostly white jury, with only one of twelve jurors being Black. The defence had 11 of the 12 potential Black jurors removed prior to trial proceedings.

The three men, 35-year-old Travis McMichael, his father 65-year-old Gregory McMichael and their neighbour Bryan, faced nine charges. The litany of charges included three counts of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

While Travis McMichael was found guilty on all nine charges, Gregory McMichael was found guilty on eight of the nine charges. Bryan was found guilty on six charges, excluding malice murder, one count of felony murder and aggravated assault.

The minimum penalty for murder is life in prison with possibility of parole after 30 years at the discretion of the judge.

On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed while running through a mostly white neighbourhood after being chased by the three men.

According to police reports and testimony, Greg McMichael saw Arbery running on his street and signalled to his son Travis McMichael that he thought the 25-year-old was running away after committing a crime. The two men said during the trial they loaded up their pickup truck and secured guns thinking Arbery would be armed. They were joined by Bryan who rode in his own pickup and filmed part of the encounter on his phone.

After chasing him down, the men surrounded Arbery. In the video captured by Bryan, Greg McMichael is standing in the bed of pickup truck holding a gun while Travis McMichael is standing outside with a weapon drawn as Arbery approaches him. Arbery then reaches for Travis McMichael’s gun before the two fight over the weapon and Arbery is shot three times by Travis.

An autopsy found Arbery had been shot twice in the chest and once with the bullet grazing his wrist.

Throughout the trial, the prosecution pointed to the defendants’ unfounded assumptions about Arbery. Prosecutors argued the McMichaels had no real knowledge of any wrongdoing Arbery might have committed. The prosecution noted Arbery had never been caught stealing anything on camera from the unfinished home he ran to in the neighbourhood. They prosecutor said the vigilantism displayed by the McMichaels and Bryan toward Arbery was uncalled for and ultimately led to his death.

The defence, meanwhile, said that while the defendants didn’t definitively know Arbery had committed a crime, the community was experiencing an uptick in property theft at the time. Defence counsel argued the intent of the three men was to make a citizen’s arrest, to detain and question Arbery. They said Travis McMichael only shot Arbery in self-defence after Arbery charged him and began throwing punches.

Controversy surrounded the case because charges were originally not pursued by the Brunswick district attorney at the time, who had previously worked with Greg McMichael when he was an investigator. The district attorney eventually recused herself and referred the case to another office, which also recused itself due to relationships with the McMichaels.

Eventually, the killing went public more than two months after it happened when a local radio station posted Bryan’s video on its website. The video immediately went viral and received national attention. Within hours of the video being released, a grand jury investigation was convened.

The Arbery killing was one of the drivers of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Twitter, a number of celebrities reacted to the news of the verdict, including Viola Davis and Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter Bernice King.

As it should be. To Wanda….Ahmaud Arbery's mother….. your son mattered. His life mattered. I pray this brings you a tiny shred of peace. To the jurors…..huge gratitude for doing right. The pendulum of justice swung in the right direction!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/BY6V2gT9qo — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 24, 2021

Dear Brother Ahmaud: I know that this verdict doesn’t bring you back, and, oh how I lament your death. Yet I rejoice in this verdict as I remember these words from my father: “I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality.” ~MLK pic.twitter.com/mOuWUHxpJR — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 24, 2021

We can now legally call the killers of Ahmaud Arbery murderers. But I’m reminded that to those who loved Arbery and to so many others real justice would be him alive today and able to run without being attacked. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) November 24, 2021

Pray this McMichaels verdict gives Ahmaud Arbery’s family some peace. However, remember that the DA initially instructed police not to charge them because Greg McMichael worked with the DA. They were arrested 2 days after the video went viral — 74 days after Arbery was murdered. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 24, 2021

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters

