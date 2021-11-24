Anticipation is building for “The Batman”, in which Robert Pattinson will make his long-awaited debut as the Dark Knight of Gotham City.

Among Pattinson’s co-stars in the upcoming movie is Zoë Kravitz, playing Catwoman, and in a new interview with Variety she revealed that the footage she’s seen so far has been impressive.

“Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘The Batman’ First Official Trailer Drops With Glimpses Of Catwoman, The Riddler, The Penguin And Alfred

“[Director] Matt Reeves has a lot of heart, and he cares so much for these characters. I’m just very excited for him to be able to go on vacation because he deserves it,” continued Kravitz.

Ultimately, she added, “I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this.”

In addition to Pattinson and Kravitz, other stars include Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Gotham police commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Gotham mayoral candidate Bella Reál, and Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler Alfred.

READ MORE: Kristen Stewart Reacts To The Online Campaigns To Get Her To Play The Joker Beside Robert Pattinson’s Batman

“The Batman” is scheduled to hit theatres March 4, 2023.