Is America ready for a president who once starred in the pay-per-view extravaganza “Butt Bongo Fiesta?”

Howard Stern thinks so, and in recent episodes of his SiriusXM satellite radio show he’s been expressing his anger at anti-vax “morons” who are needlessly dragging out the pandemic by joking that he “might have to run” for president.

On Tuesday’s show, the 67-year-old broadcaster lamented that America “is turning into a third-world country because of the f**king morons we have living here. It’s a sad commentary on my country.”

Added Stern: “This is my country. I’ve got too many morons living here. We could be past a lot of this COVID business” if everyone would get vaccinated.

“I used to be into freedom, but I’m not anymore.” Stern admitted. “I don’t feel good about what’s going on in my country. I might have to run just to clean this f**king mess up.”

If elected, Stern promised to move quickly. “Oh, I could clean it up in two seconds,” he declared. “Just the way Biden got us out of Afghanistan. That quick I’m going to clean things up. Boom. Right away.”

He also addressed actors such as Emilio Estevez and former “General Hospital” star Steve Burton who lost their jobs for refusing to get jabbed.

“Let me tell you something — I’m going to let you in a little secret — if you’re an actor, it’s really hard to get jobs, unless you’re like in the top, top echelon,” Stern explained.

Stern has been joking about a presidential bid for a couple of weeks now, insisting in his Nov. 9 show that he’d welcome the chance to run against ex-president Donald Trump, who in the past had been a frequent guest on his show and even attended Stern’s wedding.

“I’d beat his a**,” Stern declared.