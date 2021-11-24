Lacey Chabert is mourning the death of her older sister, Wendy Chabert, who died unexpectedly at age 46.

The “Mean Girls” star, 39, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute.

“My beautiful sister Wendy,” she wrote in the caption, accompanying a photo of her late sibling.

“Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone,” Chabert continued.

“We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever,” she added.

“The shocking loss has left us so broken-hearted,” Chabert wrote. “Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister, but we cling to the promises of Jesus that we will be together again in eternity. Please keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers. Thank you so much💔.”