Lady Gaga made a highly anticipated visit to Global‘s “The Late Show” on Tuesday night, and among the the topics she discussed was her role in the new movie “House of Gucci”.

In the true-crime drama, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was imprisoned after being convicted of hiring a hit man to kill her husband, Gucci heir Maurizio Gucci (played in the film by Adam Driver).

Speaking with host Stephen Colbert about her performance she touched on how she tried to stay in character, using an Italian accent, even when she wasn’t filming.

“There’s a sort of idea around method acting that it’s crazy and that we’re crazy,” she said in defence of her method acting technique.

“But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there’s something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level,” she added. “That we’re deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I’m acting.”

In fact, she admitted that “it was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father. Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me… I’m not saying that that’s the way to do it, it’s just how I do it.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on Global.