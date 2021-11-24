The news surrounding Aaron Rodgers just gets weirder and weirder.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, the Green Bay Packers quarterback addressed rumours that his toe injury was somehow related tp COVID-19.

It all started when Rodgers — who recently tested positive for the coronavirus and revealed he was declining to be vaccinated — appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show”.

READ MORE: Howard Stern Blasts Aaron Rodgers Over His COVID Vaccination Stance

Discussing his recovery from the virus, he said he wasn’t experiencing “any lingering effects, other than COVID toe.” (Rodgers recently suffered a toe fracture.)

However, Rodgers’ deadpan delivery resulted in some members of the media to not realize he was joking, including a report in the Wall Street Journal that reported on his “COVID toe” as fact.

As a result, Rodgers kicked off Wednesday’s Zoom press conference by taking a question about his toe.

“I’m glad you asked just so I could show you the lesions of my foot here, so if I have enough room on this camera, let me see if I can,” Rodgers said as he lifted his bare foot into the camera frame.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers Appears Unamused By Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ Impression: ‘Oh Man…’

“Oh, oh there’s no lesions whatsoever. Oh, what a surprise,” he said mockingly. “No, that’s actually called disinformation when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe.”

Noting that he was expecting an apology from the Journal, Rodgers admitted he did “get a kick out of reading that article. That was very, very interesting, but no, I had never heard of COVID toe before. Pat [McAfee] made a joke about it on the show, and I mentioned yesterday that it’s worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue.”