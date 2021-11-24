It’s God’s plan that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian call off their divorce.

Or at least that’s the “narrative” that West believes the Almighty has for him and his estranged wife, as he explained in an impromptu speech he gave during a surprise appearance at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

During his speech, reported Page Six, West declared his intention to change the current narrative into the one God has ordained.

Kanye West attends the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event at the Los Angeles Mission on November 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” said West. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

He continued by taking a shot a the Kardashian family’s reality shows. “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family… I am the priest of my home,” he said.

“I have to be next to my children as much as possible,” added West. “So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation… I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

Ye had something to say about his family today 🕊💙 pic.twitter.com/7TS9jUVGVJ — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) November 24, 2021

Changing the current narrative, however, could become complicated due to Kardashian’s rumoured romance with “SNL” star Pete Davidson, with a source close to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashian” star confirming that “Kim is smitten over him” and is “super into him.”