Dwayne Johnson continues to exercise his generosity.

For his latest act of goodwill, the “Red Notice” star delivered a customized truck to Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez.

On Wednesday, Nov. 24, Johnson shared a video on Instagram in which he surprises Rodriguez with the truck, and then invites him, his family and friends to a special screening of his latest film.

“Today was a good day,” he wrote in the caption, instructing Rodriguez to “enjoy your new truck 🛻.”

As he explained, Johnson “wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, ‘Red Notice’. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no. But I still said, yes 😉 I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift. My baby 😊🛻.”

As Johnson explained, “Oscar’s story moved me. Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.”

“Oscar said it right, just before he drove away ~ it’s just love,” he concluded. “That’s all it is, brother. Just love.”