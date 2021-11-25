Valerie Bertinelli and her husband Tom Vitale have split after almost 11 years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by ET Canada, Bertinelli is filing for legal separation from Vitale after the pair tied the knot on January 1, 2011.

The date of separation is listed as TBD.

The 61-year-old filed the documents in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

The docs also stated that Bertinelli and Vitale have a premarital agreement that “is in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties.”

Bertinelli and Vitale met in 2004, before getting engaged in March 2010.

The Food Network star was previously married to the late Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007. The pair share 30-year-old son Wolfgang.

Van Halen passed away in October 2020 at age 65 after a battle with lung cancer, and Bertinelli has been open about struggling to deal with her loss.

She told therapist Angie Johnsey during an Instagram Live earlier this year: “You never like this new normal but that’s what it is. It’s about finding a way to survive this new normal… which many people are doing. This whole year unfortunately has been about death and grieving and loss… Too many people have lost too many things.

“It’s just shattering what’s going on.”