Van Hunt couldn’t be prouder of his other half Halle Berry.

Berry shared a link to an article Hunt had written about her to mark the release of her latest film “Bruised” on Netflix.

when your man writes the MOST amazing article about you on such a special day 🥰 @vanhunt https://t.co/0gAsbzgEfH pic.twitter.com/7MWtChV7NZ — Halle Berry (@halleberry) November 24, 2021

Hunt wrote in the lengthy piece, titled “Feet to the Fire: The article I wish someone would write about Halle Berry”, for her website re-spin: “Halle waits on nothing and leads the rhythm where she wants it to go. She knows that magic is made, and she was not made for waiting on it to happen. It could be interpreted as ‘controlling,’ but a more obvious explanation is that this man’s world has made this woman acutely aware that survival is a thing that must be secured, not hoped for.”

“No one ever discusses this tenacity when describing her,” he continued. “They speak of beauty and favourite movies, but never of heart. It is nigh impossible to peer inside Halle without noticing her heart; and the principles that make it thump.”

Hunt shared, “Halle is fast on her feet. Operating on the edge of instinct and with life on the tip of her tongue. She engages with her body to produce sound, pursue mystery, and create the time and space of a journey, and she takes the journey without the trepidation most of us have of putting our foot in our mouths. In fact, that’s the point where her stories begin.

“Have you ever thought about what acting is? I have. Well, at least I thought I had. then I met Halle and found I’d never had an inkling of what acting is. I’d felt the result of it and waved my hands through its surreal fog, but I didn’t know it.

“Acting is making magic, and what all magicians understand is that making magic is not magic. It is, instead, years and years of preparation, ushered before an audience with only seconds to hold or fold before it. Acting is finding the truth in what makes a person behave the way they do. What makes them lie to us, for example. What makes them lie to themselves. What makes them want to be lied to. Acting is not pretending, it is forgetting to pretend. No one owns the truth, truth being as unobtainable as fire and every dalliance with it, electric.”

The musician opened up about meeting Berry, insisting he knew “very little” about her latest film except for “what everyone else on social media knew: it was a fight film called ‘Bruised’, and she had been injured in the making of it.”

Hunt gushed, “She and I dipped into our first conversations by getting right to lovers’ work, sniffing out commonalities and red flags like two hounds. I eventually came to learn that ‘Bruised’ was the result of a fixation with mixed martial arts, or MMA. For a previous film, training in Judo was required. Getting a handle on the discipline’s form, and martial arts culture in general, proved an attractive challenge.”

A synopsis for the flick reads, “Jackie Justice [Berry], [is] a disgraced MMA fighter who has failed at the one thing she’s ever been good at – fighting. When six-year-old Manny, the son she walked out on years ago, returns to her doorstep, Jackie has to conquer her own demons.”

Hunt said of Berry’s character, “Jackie Justice is Halle’s triumph but it is also my mother’s who in my adulthood has emerged victorious over my fears as a child that some unknown fury hovered over our home, challenging my nascent manliness to hold steady in the darkness.

“‘Bruised’ showed me how ignorant I was of my mother’s power. Without need of a single flex of my budding muscles, she protected our home from being overtaken by unspoken evils. I was allowed to blossom.”

Hunt finished up by calling “Bruised”, “a triple-headed feat that must certainly be the rarest of troikas.”