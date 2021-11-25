Click to share this via email

Take a leak in the most metal way possible.

This week, artist, designer and supreme metalhead Prince Midnight debuted his latest creation: a full-size model of Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich that also happens to be… a toilet.

Midnight shared photos of the artwork, which features the model of Ulrich, holding drumsticks and sitting, pantsless, on the back of the “fully functional” toilet.

Fans you want to use the toilet will have the chance starting Dec. 3 in the bathroom at the artist’s Hellmouth Plumbing Supply art show in Tampa, Fla.

Over the last few months, Midnight has shared updates on Instagram, letting fans follow along his journey to creating the epic toilet.

Midnight also got attention earlier this year for turning his dead uncle’s actual skeleton into a functioning electric guitar.