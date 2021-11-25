Jon Bernthal’s wife was no fan of his moustache.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and talked about playing Venus and Serena Williams’ tennis coach in “King Richard”, including the facial hair he grew for the part.

READ MORE: Will Smith Raises Two Tennis Superstars In ‘King Richard’ Trailer

“That’s my moustache, man! That’s my moustache,” Bernthal laughed. “Not only that, I kept it. We got shut down for six months and I kept that moustache.”

And while keeping the moustache might have seemed like a good idea, it sounds like his family had other thoughts.

“And my kids, man — little Billy Bernthal — would tug on that moustache every day,” Bernthal added. “My wife would not make out with me for six months. But I believed in the spirit of this film so much. I took so much crap for that moustache.”

READ MORE: Will Smith Says Waiting To Learn Venus & Serena Williams’ Reaction To ‘King Richard’ Was ‘The Worst Two Hours Ever’

Asked if he was just worried he wouldn’t be able to grow it back, he said, “I just believed in the movie, man. You know what I mean? It’s dedication.”