The Norwegian Postal Service are celebrating the holidays with a heartwarming ad.

Posten Norge marks 50 years since the decriminalization of homosexuality in Norway by releasing the sweet clip, which sees a man named Harry fall in love with Santa Claus.

Harry waits for Santa year after year after the pair have a memorable meeting, with Santa returning each Christmas Eve to chat and exchange gifts. After one particularly bittersweet goodbye one year, Harry then sends Santa a letter to the North Pole.

“Dear Santa, All I want for Christmas is you,” he writes, with a heart.

READ MORE: Michael Bublé Celebrates The Holidays With New Christmas Song ‘Christmas Sweater’

The following year, Harry receives a present delivery from Posten, with the worker saying at the door: “Hey! Here are some packages addressed to you.”

He’s then thrilled to find Santa waiting for him in the living room, with him saying: “Well, I arranged some help this year so I can be with you.”

The pair share a kiss, before Posten writes at the end of the clip: “In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

READ MORE: Maya Rudolph And Andy Samberg To Host New Holiday Baking Competition Series ‘Baking It’

Mats Strandberg, who is the real-life husband of the actor who plays Harry in the ad, then posted:

That's my husband kissing Santa! https://t.co/1sZ1B1kHyN — 📚 Mats Strandberg 👻 (@matsstrandberg_) November 23, 2021

Posten’s marketing director, Monica Solberg, tells LGBTQ Nation of the ad: “It has been a dark year for everyone – A global pandemic, code red for our planet, refugee crisis and more.

“Perhaps what we need this year is a warm and heartfelt love story? A celebration of the fact that we can love whomever we want in Norway, despite everything bad that happens around the world.”