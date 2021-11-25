Meghan Patrick will be saying “I do” to the love of her life.

On Wednesday night, the Canadian country star’s boyfriend and fellow artist Mitchell Tenpenny proposed to her at the Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville, where the couple first met.

“I met Meghan here so it was the perfect place — and hey, I got engaged ‘at the end of a bar!'” Tenpenny told People, which publish photos of the beautiful occasion.

Tenpenny had the bar all decked out for the occasion, with a heart on the floor made from rose petals and candles, along with big letters reading, “MARRY ME.”

“I wanted both of our families to be here,” Tenpenny said, adding that he asked Patrick’s father for her hand in marriage the last time her family was in Nashville “and he gave me his blessing.”

Patrick joked, “What my dad actually said he agreed to was two goats, one cow and 10 chickens!”

The arrival of her family from Canada did hint to Patrick that something big might be happening, though.

“With my family coming into town this weekend I thought maybe, because we have talked about this for a while,” she said. “But I did not expect this! This is the most perfect engagement I could have ever imagined.”

Talking about the actual proposal, Tenpenny said, “I had a whole speech planned and it disappeared [in the moment]. I wasn’t able to say everything I wanted to. I was nervous — and relieved. She was crying, I was crying. All I wanted was to hear her say yes!”

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick – Photo: Hardcastle’s Photography for People

Patrick, meanwhile, admitted, “I also thought there would be all these things I would have said. And all I could get out was ‘Yes!’ Then we both awkwardly stumbled around trying to get the ring on my finger.”

The couple first met at the bar four years ago and quickly hit it off. Tenpenny has also revealed that he wrote the song “I Can’t Love You Any More” all about Patrick.

“It’s got that ‘turn of phrase’ where it’s not what you think it is,” he said. “It’s basically saying, ‘I can’t love you any more than I do right now.’ When we were writing it, I realized that I was describing my girlfriend Meghan throughout the whole thing. That song tells the story of our life.”

