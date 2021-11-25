Click to share this via email

Geri Halliwell’s brother Max has passed away at age 54.

According to People, Max died on Tuesday in intensive care after suddenly collapsing in his home in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, U.K.

Halliwell’s rep said in a statement, “As you can imagine this is a difficult time and we would ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

Max Halliwell attends the opening of McLaren London’s first U.K. showroom at One Hyde Park on June 21, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

The Sun previously reported that the former communications manager for Mitsubishi Electric Living Environmental Systems U.K. was taken to Watford General Hospital after being found at his home.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokeswoman told the publication in a statement: “Police were called at 9.40 a.m. on Wednesday November 17 to report the concern for welfare of a man at a residential property in Berkhamsted.

“Officers, along with the East of England Ambulance Service, attended the scene. The man was located and taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly later died.

“His death is being treated as non-suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.”

Halliwell was in the Middle East with her husband, Formula One British Team Principal Christian Horner, as he prepared for the Qatar Grand Prix when she learned about her brother’s condition.

Max previously appeared on “Piers Morgan’s Life Stories” during his sister’s 2010 interview, where he spoke about his sibling and their late dad, Laurence, who died in 1993.

The pair also have an older sister, Natalie.