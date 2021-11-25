Mickey Guyton’s nine-month-old son Grayson is doing much better after being hospitalized with “dehydration because of a severe stomach bug.”

The country singer spoke to Al Roker on “Today” as the pair attended the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

Guyton shared, “He’s doing so much better. He’s out [of the hospital]. He’s home with my husband [Grant Savoy] right now. As soon as the parade’s done I’m getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving.”

She added, “I’m just thankful for family. I’m thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that’s just changed my life. So I’m really thankful for that, and family and life.”

Guyton’s update comes after she told fans of the little one: “Grayson is doing much better, all signs are stable and improving… He’s getting better by the minute, it’s just going to take some time.”

The previous day, Guyton brought the good news that her son was “not in the clear” but was “on the mend.”

On Nov. 18, the musician took to Twitter to announce that Grayson had been sent to the ICU.

“I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the ICU. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray,” Guyton wrote.