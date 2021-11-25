The holiday season can be frantic, but Jimmy Fallon and Julie Bowen experience another level of Christmas frenzy.

Bowen (“Modern Family”) dropped by Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. The two celebs were tasked with recreating stereotypical, cheesy Christmas movie posters in record time.

The posters featured done-to-death holiday movie titles such as “Our Christmas Love Song”, “It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas” and “A Nostalgic Christmas” and “Christmas in Rome”.

Bowen next stars in Netflix’s new comedy movie “Mixtape”.

“On the eve of Y2K, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents who died in a car accident when she was a baby,” a plot synopsis reads. “Raised by her grandmother Gail (Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents.”

“Mixtape” premieres Dec. 3 on Netflix.