Dolly Parton celebrated U.S. Thanksgiving by sharing a rare throwback photo of herself with her husband Carl Thomas Dean.

The pair, who tied the knot back in 1966, cozied up in the adorable snap, with Parton donning a black dress with white ruffled lining and Dean looking dapper in a black suit, pink shirt and striped tie.

The country crooner captioned the shot, “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours ❤️”

Parton recently shared another throwback pic of the couple, posting earlier this month:

The pair tend to keep their marriage on the down low, with Dean choosing not to appear at public events with his other half.

Parton told People back in 2018: “When I met my husband, he wanted to take me out to dinner. He pulled up to the drive-in window and got our food at McDonald’s.

“We know a few little places we can go without being bothered. He only likes to go places where he can be comfortable!”

She then told the magazine in 2019, “He’s always supporting me as long as I don’t try to drag him in on it.

“He’s always been my biggest fan behind the scenes, but he’s at home… He’d never come dragging around. I’d rather bring somebody else with me, you know? He’s never jealous of that either.”

The lovebirds met when Parton was just 18 years old.