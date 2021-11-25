Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

These “Jeopardy!” contestants could stand to learn a thing or two about Ottawa.

On Wednesday’s episode of the long-running game show, the Final Jeopardy round was all about Canada’s capital, and it had the players stumped.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Walks Away With One Of The Lowest Scores In Show History

“An annual event called Winterlude includes skating on the Rideau Canal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in this city,” read the clue.

Ottawa in Final Jeopardy tonight! Not Paris… or Amsterdam… pic.twitter.com/b6RZpmgmMs — Tracy Noble ☕️She/Her (@TracyVirtually) November 24, 2021

Contestant Genesis Whitlock guessed, “Paris,” while Amy Schneider put down “Amsterdam.”

“It has canals, but no,” guest host Ken Jennings responded, “the Rideau Canal runs through Ottawa, Canada.”

On Twitter, Canadians got a big kick out of Ottawa being the final question on “Jeopardy!”

Though as some pointed out, the late Alex Trebek might have been miffed at the flub, given that he went to school at the University of Ottawa.

Sad state of affairs on @Jeopardy tonight when the contestants had no idea what the answer was to this Final Jeopardy question. University of Ottawa alum Alex Trebek would have been embarrassed. pic.twitter.com/0Y8hLhM5gj — Rob Snoek (@RobSnoekLIVE) November 24, 2021

READ MORE: Matt Amodio’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Streak Comes To An End After 38 Games

But Whitlock and Schneider have an opportunity to educate themselves, as Ottawa Tourism invited them on a free three night trip to the city to enjoy the annual Winterlude festival.

“We want to show them what they might have missed,” said Ottawa Tourism’s president and CEO Michael Crockatt said in a news release, according to CTV News.